HC Wainwright Boosts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $144.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.00 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

