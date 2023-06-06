Head to Head Survey: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DocGo and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares DocGo and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Xcelerate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $435.63 million 2.22 $34.58 million $0.20 46.65 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xcelerate

(Get Rating)

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.