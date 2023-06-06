Head-To-Head Survey: Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -69.29% -62.52% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.70% -49.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A N/A -$18.97 million ($0.08) -8.21 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.35) -6.71

Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sernova.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Sernova on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells, which then release proteins and/or hormones for the long-term treatment of various serious chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and thyroid disease. Sernova Corp. has a research collaboration with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. to generate immune-protected therapeutic cells;a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Cell Pouch cell therapy platform; and research collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms. Its clinical program is an LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

