Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.92. 91,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,957. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.