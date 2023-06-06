Hollywood Bowl Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.27 (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.92. The stock has a market cap of £456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.16) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

