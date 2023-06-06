Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.73.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. FIX reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Homology Medicines Trading Up 0.6 %

FIXX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.06. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

