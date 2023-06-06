Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2,843.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,882 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 327,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.