Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $485,495.01 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. 333,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,506. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

