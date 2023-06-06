Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $509.35 and last traded at $510.15. Approximately 313,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 973,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.26 and a 200 day moving average of $508.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.