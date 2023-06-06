Huobi BTC Trading Down 4.9% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $245.52 million and $9,374.86 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $27,372.82 or 1.06330982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

