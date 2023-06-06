Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.2 %

H stock opened at C$38.37 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.87 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.7143496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

