Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:HGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.2 %

H stock opened at C$38.37 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.87 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.7143496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

