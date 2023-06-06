Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($28.32).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.35) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($24.78) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.08) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.39), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($899,335.75). Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,731 ($21.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,868.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,978.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,068.18%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

