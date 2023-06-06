Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.61. 51,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 263,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

