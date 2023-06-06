Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. 13,617,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,306,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

