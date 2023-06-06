Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 641 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,844. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

