Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 5,039,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

