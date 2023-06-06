Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 183.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. 408,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

