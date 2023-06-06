Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. 2,165,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,457. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.