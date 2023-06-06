Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,657,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

