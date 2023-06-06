Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38,027 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,027 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 409,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 182,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 85,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 85,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,515. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

