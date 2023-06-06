Insider Buying: Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($101,324.50).

Ausgold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get Ausgold alerts:

About Ausgold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, chromium, and sulphide deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.