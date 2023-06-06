Insider Buying: Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($101,324.50).
Ausgold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 5.02.
About Ausgold
Featured Stories
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.