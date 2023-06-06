Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,207,946 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,494,902 shares in the company, valued at $232,461,741.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526,070. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

