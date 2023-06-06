Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 5,307 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.63. 2,173,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

