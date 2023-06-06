Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bristow Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,068. The firm has a market cap of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.35. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

