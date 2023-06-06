Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.56. The stock had a trading volume of 543,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,717. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 240.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insulet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

