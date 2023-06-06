Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 93,093 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 4,709,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

