Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 93,093 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matterport Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 4,709,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
