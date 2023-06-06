Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.79. 253,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.32. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $324.38.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

