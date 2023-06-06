Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 3,932 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $76,241.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,165.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Rose Neale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Erin Rose Neale sold 812 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $15,850.24.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 558,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,424. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.