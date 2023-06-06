Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells 38,556 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE THC traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 993,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,158,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

