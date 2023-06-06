Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00.

Udemy Trading Up 4.2 %

UDMY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 1,032,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

