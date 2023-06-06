Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 66865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITR shares. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

