Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 168,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ICVT opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.