Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

