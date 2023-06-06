Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

XLG stock opened at $336.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $340.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average of $299.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

