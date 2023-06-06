Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

