Interactive Strength Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRNR) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 7th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Interactive Strength’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Interactive Strength in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRNR stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Interactive Strength has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.50.
Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.
