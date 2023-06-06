InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.08) to GBX 6,000 ($74.59) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.