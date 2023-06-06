Internet Computer Price Reaches $4.32 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00016755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $35.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,955,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,483,447 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.