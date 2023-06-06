Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,139 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $455,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 202,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, hitting $451.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,250. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.