Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 214,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 64,860 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $75.74.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $604.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
