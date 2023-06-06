Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.93% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 3,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,176. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

