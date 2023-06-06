Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 408% compared to the average daily volume of 1,157 call options.
NovoCure Stock Down 29.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $24.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 3,542,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
