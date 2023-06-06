Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 408% compared to the average daily volume of 1,157 call options.

NovoCure Stock Down 29.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $24.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 3,542,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

