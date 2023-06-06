Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 319% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,739 call options.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,984. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. Insiders own 13.46% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $138,500,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,655,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $67,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

