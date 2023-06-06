IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $34,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

IQVIA Profile

Shares of IQV traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

