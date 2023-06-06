iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 149,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 329,603 shares.The stock last traded at $103.00 and had previously closed at $105.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.