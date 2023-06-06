iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,121,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,487 shares.The stock last traded at $94.33 and had previously closed at $94.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.