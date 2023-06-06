iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,372 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,175 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

