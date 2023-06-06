iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 440,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 240,609 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,933,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

