iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.10. 207,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,191. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $266.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

