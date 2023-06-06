iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. 1,352,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

